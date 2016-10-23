Vijayawada

Ramesh Hospitals ties up with Aster group on organ transplantation

The Ramesh group of hospitals has tied up with the Aster Health Care Group for a multi organ transplantation programme.

Ramesh Hospitals director P. Ravi Kiran said the Guntur Centre had acquired the necessary equipment, licences from the State government and other statutory and regulatory authorities for the purpose.

The Guntur centre would be able to handle the transplantation and harvesting of vital organs such as heart, liver, lungs and kidneys.

Noted surgeons such as Sonal Asthana, Rajiv Lochan, Rehan Saif, Jayanth Reddy have been selected to form the core team for liver transplantation.

Other surgeons like Fazal Azeem, Manoj Nair and Mahadev Dixit have been selected for the heart transplantation core team.

Consultation

Managing Director of the Ramesh Group P. Ramesh Babu said the specialists would screen candidates seeking consultation on transplant surgery on October 25 and specialists from Kochi and Bengaluru would do the actual consultation for transplantation on October 26.

