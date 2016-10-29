Vijayawada

Climathon 2016 sets off stimulating KLU session

“We are all children of Mother Earth and we must ensure its state of survival through whatever means necessary,” said Y. Ratna Kumar, CEO of Y Square Business Incubation centre in city, on Friday.

He was addressing participants of Climathon 2016, a global event that unites cities across six continents for 24 hours to work for climate, organised by EIT’ Climate-KIC, EU’s main climate innovation initiative.

Over 300 individuals were part of the novel event facilitated by Y Square Business Incubation centre in collaboration with KL University. The idea is to share and exchange innovative ideas and technical concepts to set off a revolutionary momentum of change in and around Vijayawada city.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 2:49:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Climathon-2016-sets-off-stimulating-KLU-session/article16085168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY