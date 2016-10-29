Climathon 2016 sets off stimulating KLU session

“We are all children of Mother Earth and we must ensure its state of survival through whatever means necessary,” said Y. Ratna Kumar, CEO of Y Square Business Incubation centre in city, on Friday.

He was addressing participants of Climathon 2016, a global event that unites cities across six continents for 24 hours to work for climate, organised by EIT’ Climate-KIC, EU’s main climate innovation initiative.

Over 300 individuals were part of the novel event facilitated by Y Square Business Incubation centre in collaboration with KL University. The idea is to share and exchange innovative ideas and technical concepts to set off a revolutionary momentum of change in and around Vijayawada city.