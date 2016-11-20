‘Centre firm on recovering ill-gotten money hidden abroad’

BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge D. Purandeswari has asserted that demonetisation is good for the economy and has, at the same time, concurred with the public opinion that the manner of its implementation should have been better. While ferreting out the huge amount of black money, which is pegged at a whopping 17 per cent of the GDP, she said due emphasis was laid on recovering the ill-gotten wealth hidden abroad. Already, 600-odd cases of black money stashed in foreign tax havens had been identified after the SIT was constituted by the Centre as per Supreme Court directions, and criminal proceedings initiated in 64, said Ms. Purandeswari. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, she said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram opined that demonetisation should not have been executed in such a manner, but did not question Mr. Modi’s decision.