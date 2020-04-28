Yet another feast comes to light

A video clip of a non-vegetarian feast at an agriculture field near Vallam has annoyed the government staff involved in the COVID-19 virus spreading prevention exercise.

A video clip circulated in the social messaging platforms in Thanjavur area showed a group of persons, including teenage boys, eating non-vegetarian food spread on a row of banana leaves at an agriculture field with a voice mentioning that the feast was held at Chennampatti village near Vallam. The voice went on describe the event as ‘corona feasts’ being held despite the strict implementation of the lockdown and encouraged the participants to enjoy the feast.

A team of policemen from Vallam Police Station went to Chennampatti and enquired about the organisers and the participants.

Recently, two such feasts were organised by some people at Kabisthalam and Thyagasamudhram in Papanasam taluk a fortnight ago. The organisers of the event were identified and arrested and were later let off on bail.