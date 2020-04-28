Tiruchirapalli

Yet another feast comes to light

A video clip of a non-vegetarian feast at an agriculture field near Vallam has annoyed the government staff involved in the COVID-19 virus spreading prevention exercise.

A video clip circulated in the social messaging platforms in Thanjavur area showed a group of persons, including teenage boys, eating non-vegetarian food spread on a row of banana leaves at an agriculture field with a voice mentioning that the feast was held at Chennampatti village near Vallam. The voice went on describe the event as ‘corona feasts’ being held despite the strict implementation of the lockdown and encouraged the participants to enjoy the feast.

A team of policemen from Vallam Police Station went to Chennampatti and enquired about the organisers and the participants.

Recently, two such feasts were organised by some people at Kabisthalam and Thyagasamudhram in Papanasam taluk a fortnight ago. The organisers of the event were identified and arrested and were later let off on bail.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 7:22:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/yet-another-feast-comes-to-light/article31450075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY