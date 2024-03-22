GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Weekly special train announced between Mysuru and Manamadurai

March 22, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The South-Western Railway will operate weekly special train between Mysuru and Manamadurai via Tiruchi. The Mysuru-Manamadurai special train (06237) will leave Mysuru at 6.35 p.m. and reach Manamadurai at 9.10 a.m. on April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20 and 27. 

The Manamadurai-Mysuru special train (06238) will be operated on April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28. The train will leave Manamadurai at noon and reach Mysuru at 1.55 a.m. the next day.  The train will stop at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagara, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bangarapet, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, and Madurai.

The special train will be operated with two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, nine sleeper class, two general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.