Upgrading welcomed

The All Traders Association, Kumbakonam, has welcomed the upgrading of Kumbakonam Municipality as a Corporation.

Thanking the State government for upgrading the the status of civic body of the temple town, the association reminded it of the poll promise made by DMK president M.K. Stalin that a separate district with Kumbakonam as headquarters would be formed if the party captured power.

It was in 2013 that a resolution seeking upgrading of the civic body was passed at the Municipal Council and forwarded to the State government, sources said.


