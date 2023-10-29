HamberMenu
Two drones seized, five arrested for taking visuals of Big temple

The arrested used drone cameras to take visuals of the temple during the Sathaya Vizha celebrations without obtaining permission from the departments concerned and the ASI had lodged a complaint

October 29, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur South Police on Friday arrested five persons for unauthorised usage of drone cameras near the Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, a World Heritage site, in Thanjavur.

According to police, the arrested persons used drone cameras to take visuals of the temple during the Sathaya Vizha celebrations without obtaining permission from the departments concerned. The Archaeological Survey of India officials lodged a complaint with the police stating that unauthorised usage of drones in or around the monument would be a threat to its safety.

Subsequently, the police traced the culprits using the videos that were posted on social media and let them out on bail after seizing the drones. The names of the arrested were given as Prakash, 21, of Woraiyur in Tiruchi, Kaviarasan, 21, Abhi, 18, Thennarasu, 19, and Surya, 19, of Usilampatti.

