Training for polling personnel held

Madurai
Training for personnel to be deployed on duty in polling stations across Madurai district for the upcoming assembly elections was conducted at 10 centres across the district on Saturday.
Training was provided at a centre in each of the 10 constituencies under the respective Returning Officers.
District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan inspected the training sessions held at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School and Holy Family Girls Higher Secondary School.
A total of 18,509 personnel, who will be deployed as Presiding Officers and Polling Officers, underwent the training.
There will be around 3,800 polling booths across the district for the upcoming elections.
The training session included videos demonstrating duties of the polling personnel and hands-on training on use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Officials said that special focus was given on the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) that will be used in all the polling booths in this election.
