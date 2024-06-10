Tiruchi District Sports Officer suspended

P. Velmurugan, District Sports Officer, Tiruchi, has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. According to sources, Member-Secretary of the Sports Department Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) placed him under suspension pending inquiry on Monday. Sources said Mr. Velmurugan allegedly failed to prevent the erection of a flex board, featuring a former Minister, who runs a sports academy, on the premises of Anna Stadium. The flex board was erected on the occasion of the Tamil Nadu State Senior Athletics Championship held on Saturday and Sunday.