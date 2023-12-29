Tiruchi airport’s new terminal building to be equipped with hi-tech security machines

December 29, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi International Airport’s new integrated passenger terminal building, which is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2, will be equipped with 28 hi-tech security machines to detect potential threats including concealed weapons, explosives or contraband inside bags, at the airport.

Vehant Technologies, a home-grown technology firm specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning-based image processing, has delivered the security machines to the government for deployment at the Tiruchi airport to facilitate swift and accurate identification, isolation and mitigation of potential threats.

The machines will provide both horizontal and vertical views of scanned objects and include additional features such as Threat Image Projection, a centralised superior console and video management, to improve operational efficiency and to contribute to streamlining operational processes and enhancing overall efficiency. These functionalities empower security personnel to promptly identify and manage potential security risks.

Vehant has designed and developed several products in the country with their security screening solutions, smart and safe city so thelutions and enterprise analytics with a research team at the Vehant Research Laboratory. Vehant has bagged orders for supply of security machines at Ayodhya airport and Ayodhya temple and for the Mumbai international airport, a press release said.

The new terminal building can handle 4.5 million passengers annually.