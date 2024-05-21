GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Tiruchi Airport records highest rainfall of 13 cm in a day in May after 1930

Several parts of the sprawling airport complex inundated; flight services were not affected; 18 cm recorded on May 8, 1930 remains the highest rainfall recorded on a single day in May

Published - May 21, 2024 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.Ganesan
Water stagnation seen on the premises of the office of the Regional Director of Animal Husbandry in Tiruchi after heavy rain on Tuesday.

Water stagnation seen on the premises of the office of the Regional Director of Animal Husbandry in Tiruchi after heavy rain on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi Airport on Monday recorded 13 cm of rainfall, highest for a 24-hour period in May since 1930.

The all-time high is 18 cm recorded on May 8, 1930, as per the data on Extreme Weather Events for the city available on the website of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. In the past decade, 8 cm of rain was recorded on May 10, 2018 and 5 cm on May 30, 2022 at the airport.

Several parts of the sprawling airport complex were inundated following the rain though flight services were not affected.

The heavy rain comes in the wake of preceding weeks of severe summer when the maximum temperature shot up to 43.1 degree Celsius on May 1, which was the second hottest day since 1888.

Besides Tiruchi, several parts of the central district received downpour on Monday. Karur recorded 13 cm rain during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The following were the chief amount of rainfall received by various centres during the same period (in cm): Grand Anaicut 14, Samayapuram 12, Viralimalai, Panchapati, Tiruchi Junction, Illupur, Lalgudi, Krishnarayapuram and Karaiyur 8 each, Manapparai, Annavasal, Kuruvadi, Tiruchi Town, Kudimiyanmalai, Vathalai Anaicut, Kulithalai, Sirugamani, Kallakudi, Kadavur, Ayinkudi, Kurungulam, Musiri, Chettikulam, Thuvakudi, Mayanur, Papanasam, Ponmalai, and Udayalipatti 5 cm each, Thathiyengarpet, Thalaignayiru, Devimangalam, Perambalur Vamban, Navalur Kottapattu, Sendurai, Alangudi, and Padalur 4 cm each and Sirukudi, Mylampatti, Manalmedu, Pullambadi, Keeranur, Peravurani, Ariyalur, Sudhamalli Dam, Malaiyur and Echanviduthi 3 each.

