A three-year-old boy was bitten by a street dog and admitted to Sirkazhi Government Hospital for treatment.

The boy, son of a labourer from Neppathur Theevu, in Sirkazhi taluk, was playing near a street at his father’s work site when he was bit by a street dog. Parents of the boy, Gnanasekaran and Thamizharasi rushed him to the GH.