HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thanjavur potters racing against time ahead of Karthigai Deepam

Recent wet spell has rendered it impossible to dry the earthen lamps before firing in them in the kiln

November 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
An artisan making earthen lamps at Keezhavasal in Thanjavur.

An artisan making earthen lamps at Keezhavasal in Thanjavur. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

With the sun playing hide and seek for the last few days because of inclement weather in the delta region, potters in Thanjavur are racing against time to cash in on the demand for earthen lamps in the run up to the Karthigai Deepam festival.

While a few of them have managed to make sufficient number of small lamps before the weather changed, a majority of them, who laid their hands on the mud only a few weeks ago, find themselves in a fix. They are finding it difficult to dry the wet clay lamps before firing them in the kiln. However, they are still hopeful that they can make it to the market in time since Karthigai Deepam festival falls is being celebrated in the last week of November.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / sherds and pottery / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.