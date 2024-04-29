GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Suspected mixing of dung in water tank: Sangamviduthi villagers demand action against those trying to disrupt peace

April 29, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Dalit and the Caste Hindu communities of Sangamviduthi village on Monday.

Members of Dalit and the Caste Hindu communities of Sangamviduthi village on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members from Dalit and caste Hindu communities of Sangamviduthi village have urged the district authorities to take strict action against those trying to ‘disrupt the peace’ in the village.

They met Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya and Superintendent of Police Vanditha Pandey on Monday in the wake of the suspected mixing of cow dung in the drinking water over head tank in the village on April 25.

“People with ulterior motives are posting social media posts and trying to destroy our unity. Politicians are making statements without knowing the ground reality. We request a speedy inquiry into the incident,” a petition submitted to the officials said.

Speaking to reporters, R. Perumal, panchayat president of Sangamviduthi, said people of the village lived in harmony. “We worship in the same temple that we built together. Never could we recall incidents of casteism in our place. We request the government to safeguard our unity and not allow outsiders to create a divide amongst us,” he said.

Around 50 villagers turned up in Pudukottai to represent their case to the officials on Monday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.