Suspected mixing of dung in water tank: Sangamviduthi villagers demand action against those trying to disrupt peace

April 29, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Members from Dalit and caste Hindu communities of Sangamviduthi village have urged the district authorities to take strict action against those trying to ‘disrupt the peace’ in the village.

They met Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya and Superintendent of Police Vanditha Pandey on Monday in the wake of the suspected mixing of cow dung in the drinking water over head tank in the village on April 25.

“People with ulterior motives are posting social media posts and trying to destroy our unity. Politicians are making statements without knowing the ground reality. We request a speedy inquiry into the incident,” a petition submitted to the officials said.

Speaking to reporters, R. Perumal, panchayat president of Sangamviduthi, said people of the village lived in harmony. “We worship in the same temple that we built together. Never could we recall incidents of casteism in our place. We request the government to safeguard our unity and not allow outsiders to create a divide amongst us,” he said.

Around 50 villagers turned up in Pudukottai to represent their case to the officials on Monday.