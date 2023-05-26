Survey identifies 199 damaged roads in Tiruchi

May 26, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - TIRUCHI

A survey carried out by Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation espousing transparency in governance, along with residents has identified 199 damaged roads in Tiruchi.

The organisation conducted the audit based on information provided by residents’ welfare associations, individuals, and NGOs in the city. It gathered photographs and a list of poor roads through an online form. The audit findings, which highlighted the damaged roads in all five zones, have been submitted to Tiruchi Corporation for appropriate action. The forum also urged officials to inspect roads in MM Nagar and KK Nagar, where the height of roads was raised after relaying.

The survey conducted between April 2 to May 13 revealed that 199 roads in the city are in poor condition due to ongoing underground drainage projects, drinking water supply work, and due to recent rain.

According to the audit, Zone I has seven damaged roads which are the lowest compared to other zones. While, Zone IV has the highest with 94 damaged roads, there were 49 in Zone II, 15 in Zone V and 34 in Zone III. Out of 199 damaged roads, 182 roads need to be relaid while the remaining 17 require patchwork. The audit report highlights 11 roads that require immediate repairs.

The NGO noted that roads dug for underground drainage work were not adequately restored. Some of the roads found to be poor are being managed by the State Highways Department. The survey also highlights lack of transparency in tenders and the increasing height of roads after relaying.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said, “We will inspect the damaged roads and take appropriate action. Information on the recently repaired roads will be made public soon.”