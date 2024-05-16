Summer showers fail to bring cheer to farmers in delta districts

With the uncertainty of a good storage building up at Mettur to see through the forthcoming cultivation year looming large over their minds, the sudden downpour in Thanjavur district on Wednesday and a heavy rainfall prediction for the next few days have not enthused the delta farmers.

According to official sources, moderate rainfall of over 15 mm and heavy rainfall of over 64.50 mm were recorded at several parts of Thanjavur district in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on May 16, particularly the rain-fed cultivation areas of Orathanadu, Pattukottai, and Peravurani.

Though the sudden downpour has brought some respite to the public from the scorching heat for the past few days, it has not brought cheers among farmers. The reason is that the rainwater realised through the unexpected moderate to heavy rainfall has just managed to wet the drain/irrigation channels with water not being retained in lakes/tanks or ponds, said Samuel, a farmer of Orathanadu.

Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary P.R. Pandian said: “Had the State government allowed local farmers to desilt/remove vegetation from the local small lakes/tanks or ponds under the ‘kudimaramathu’ or any other scheme, the water realised during summer rain could have been stored at the local waterbodies ensuring recharge of water table.

Meanwhile, the cotton crop cultivated in several parts of the neighbouring Tiruvarur district was affected due to the sudden downpour on Wednesday. The summer paddy and sesame crop cultivations were also affected, farmers lamented.