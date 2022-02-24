Sri Lankan Navy detains 22 Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam and Karaikal

They were allegedly fishing in the island nation’s territory

In two separate incidents, the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday detained 22 fishermen of Nagapattinam and Karaikal for allegedly fishing in their territory.

According to sources, nine fishermen had ventured into the sea from Keechankuppam in Nagapattinam district on a boat owned by S. Chinnadurai, 60. When they were fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), a patrolling vessel of the island navy surrounded the boat. All fishermen were subsequently detained and taken to Jaffna for further questioning.

Boat owner Chinnadurai and his son Sivabharathi were among those detained.

In the second incident, 13 fishermen of Nagapattinam and Karaikal were detained for entering into the Sri Lankan waters. They had set sail from Karaikal port on Wednesday morning.