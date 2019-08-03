Seized sand lorry missing

Mannargudi police are investigating a complaint received from the Tahsildar on Saturday that a sand lorry parked on the Taluk office premises was missing.

The Tahsildar, Karthi, seized two sand laden lorries on July 26 during a vehicle check conducted by him at Melapalam area in Mannargudi. The seized lorries were parked on the Taluk office premises.

On Saturday morning, Karthi received a message that one sand lorry was missing. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint at Mannargudi police station located near Taluk office.