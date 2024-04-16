GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Large turnout at Samayapuram temple car festival

The decorated temple car with the idol of Goddess Mariamman pulled on the 10th day of the Chithirai festival around the shrine after special puja was performed

April 16, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Thousands of devotees took part in pulling the car of Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Thousands of devotees took part in pulling the car of Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A sea of humanity descended on the temple town of Samayapuram for the car festival of the Arulmigu Mariamman temple on Tuesday. 

Devotees from various parts of Tiruchi and those from nearby towns and districts converged at Samayapuram from Monday night onwards for the car festival and offered worship to Goddess Mariamman. 

The annual Chithirai Perunthiruvizha started at the temple on April 7 with the Dwajarohanam (hoisting of the holy flag). The decorated temple car with the idol of Goddess Mariamman was pulled on the 10th day of the Chithirai festival around the shrine. Special puja was performed before the start of the car procession.

The car came back to the “Nilai” around 2.30 p.m. Elaborate arrangements were made by the temple authorities in connection with the car festival. A posse of police personnel was deployed for security during the event and to regulate vehicular movement. The Chithirai festival at the temple concludes on April 19.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religious festival or holiday / religion and belief

