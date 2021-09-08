‘Rising fuel costs make essential commodities more expensive’

The prices of essential commodities have increased due to the skyrocketing fuel cost, G. Ramakrishnan, Central Committee Member, Communist Party of India (Marxist), said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after participating in a campaign to highlight the Centre’s ‘anti-people’ activities at Kumbakonam, the veteran leader blamed the Union government for the rise in prices of petrol and diesel despite considerable drop in cost of crude oil in the international market.

The CPI(M) had urged the Centre to give up the practice of levying cess on petrol and diesel and embarked on a campaign to mobilise public support on the issue, he said.

Later, addressing party cadre at Thenparai near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Mr. Ramakrishnan sought the support of the locals, who were instrumental in formation of Vivasayigal Sangam, for the all-India bandh call given by the party on September 27 to protest against the enactment of three farm laws.