Railways announce change in pattern of train services on May 19

Published - May 16, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of some trains, partial cancellation, diversion, rescheduling, and regulation of a few others in connection with the commissioning of Tower Wagon Siding at Karaikudi Junction. 

Trains cancelled

The Karaikudi-Tiruchi unreserved special (06830), Tiruchi-Karaikudi unreserved special (06125), Tiruchi-Rameswaram unreserved express (16849) and Rameswaram-Tiruchi unreserved express (16850) are cancelled on May 19.  

The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi unreserved special (06197), which leaves Tiruvarur at 6.20 a.m., is cancelled between Periyakottai and Karaikudi on May 19. The train will be short terminated at Periyakottai. The Tiruchi-Karaikudi unreserved special (06829) which leaves Tiruchi Junction at 10.15 a.m. is partially cancelled between Chettinad and Karaikudi Junction on May 19. The train will be short terminated at Chettinad. 

The Karaikudi-Tiruchi unreserved special (06126), which leaves Karaikudi at 7.05 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Karaikudi and Chettinad on May 19. The train will commence the journey from Chettinad at its scheduled departure time of 7.21 a.m. 

The Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express (20895), which leaves Ramanathapuram at 9.40 a.m., will be diverted via Manamadurai, Madurai Junction, Dindigul Junction, and Tiruchi Junction by skipping stops at Sivaganga, Karaikudi, and Pudukottai on May 19. The train will have additional stops at Madurai and Dindigul. 

The Karaikudi-Tiruvarur unreserved special (06198) scheduled to leave Karaikudi at 6 p.m. is rescheduled to leave at 7 p.m. on May 19. 

The Tiruchi-Karaikudi DEMU unreserved special (06887), which is scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.05 p.m., is regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location on May 19, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

