Pudukottai district braces for heavy rain

The Tangedco has kept ready lamp posts, wires, and transformers as a precautionary measure to attend to any complaints of power supply disruption

Published - May 16, 2024 06:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the State, including in Pudukottai district, till May 19. 

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the State, including in Pudukottai district, till May 19.  | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The Pudukottai district administration has kept ready 10 multipurpose disaster relief centres and shelters in the district to accommodate people safely in view of heavy rain warning in the district from May 17 to 19.

Presiding over a meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday, Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya said the India Meteorological Department had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the State, including in Pudukottai district, till May 19.  In view of the alert, the water level in lakes, tanks, and other waterbodies in the district were being monitored.

The Tangedco has kept ready lamp posts, cables, and transformers to attend to any complaints of power supply disruption because of heavy rain and floods. General public can call the 24-hour control room functioning at the District Collectorate on phone numbers 1077 or 04322-222207 to provide information relating to any rain-related problems.

Officials from all government departments participated in the meeting. The officials were advised to expedite the public welfare related work being executed in the district, an official release said.

