Proposal to build two bridges across Uyyakondan Canal in Tiruchi awaits government’s clearance

The Corporation council passed a resolution approving the proposal to build two bridges at Thennur and Raja Colony to ease congestion on the roads in the areas

March 01, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan
The Tiruchi City Corporation has installed granite slabs and LED lights on the pavement along the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal at Anna Nagar link road in Tiruchi.

The Tiruchi City Corporation has installed granite slabs and LED lights on the pavement along the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal at Anna Nagar link road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The proposal mooted by Tiruchi City Corporation to build two bridges across the Uyyakondan Canal to decongest city roads is still awaiting approval from the State government.

Last year, the civic body identified two locations to build the bridges and prepared a detailed project report for the same. The Corporation council passed a resolution approving the proposal to link Uzhavar Sandhai at Thennur with the Anna Nagar link road near the Combined Court Complex and Raja Colony with Bharathi Nagar near the Corporation park. The Corporation has already built walkways and raised parks along the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal near the identified locations.

Residents of Thennur and Cantonment areas had been utilising the walkways and outdoor gyms near the Combined Court Complex during their morning walk. Sources said the Corporation prepared a design to connect either side through a steel bridge at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. It was part of the initiative to encourage non-motorised transport and facilitate pedestrians and cyclists to cross the canal.

The proposed bridge connecting Raja Colony and Bharathi Nagar will be a cement concrete structure. It is likely to reduce traffic congestion near the MGR roundabout and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital as two-wheeler riders from Vayalur Road can use this bridge to reach Tiruchi Railway Junction and Central Bus Stand.

The detailed project report had been sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration seeking its clearance. The proposal is likely to get the approval of the State government within a month, the officials said.

