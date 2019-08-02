Police grapple with establishing identity of unknown dead persons

Law enforcers in the Tiruchi range are facing a daunting task in establishing the identity of persons killed in road accidents, those fatally knocked down by train and in respect of certain unnatural death.

Absence of tangible clues has posed a huge challenge to the investigators dealing with such cases booked over the years in the Tiruchi Range encompassing Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Karur districts besides those booked by the Government Railway Police.

Police statistics reveal that the investigators were yet to establish the identity of over 600 dead persons during the last 10 years with the cases having been booked in various police stations in Tiruchi Rural, Karur and by the Government Railway Police.

The maximum number of cases in which the identity of the deceased were yet to be established is in Tiruchi Rural Police jurisdiction with the figures of unknown dead persons exceeding 325. Sustained efforts by the respective jurisdictional police in establishing the identity of the dead persons have not yielded the desired results due to lack of vital clues, say police sources.

These were cases in which the persons had either died in road accidents, or fatally knocked down by trains or unnatural death such as drowning and suicide. Information to neighbouring districts in an effort to establish the identity of dead persons by matching them with those reported missing too proved futile leading to piling up of such cases in the last one decade, say the sources.

The statistics further reveal the number of dead persons whose identity could not be established by the Karur District Police was 161 and 114 in respect of the Government Railway Police. Similar challenge was also being faced by the investigators in neighbouring Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai districts and by the Tiruchi City Police probing such cases.

If there was some clue found in the body of the dead person such as telephone number, or some other details or clues, the investigators would pick it up and pursue them steadfastly to eventually establish the identity. But in the over 600 dead persons cases, the investigators have been virtually clueless leading to piling up of such cases over the years, say police sources.

A senior police officer said information about the unidentified dead person is also sent in detail along with the photograph to the District Crime Records Bureau and to the State Crime Records Bureau besides having been circulated to the media in an effort to establish the identity.

Concerned over the steady rise in the number of pending unidentified dead person cases, law-enforcers organised a meeting at Tiruchi recently inviting the relatives of missing persons. A presentation was made on every single unidentified dead person in Tiruchi Rural Police jurisdiction giving complete details including their photographs, the place where the body found, the jurisdictional police station where the case was registered, the time, month and year at which the body was found, the dress worn at that time and the mole marks on the deceased.

The relatives of those who had given missing cases were invited for the programme to ascertain from them if the dead person was the one reported missing, said police sources. Police met with limited success through this initiative as the identity of four dead persons were established by their relatives. This included two women missing cases, said the sources.