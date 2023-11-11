HamberMenu
Passengers association urges railway administration to lay new BG line from Thanjavur to Ariyalur

November 11, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Cauvery Delta Train Passengers Association has urged the railway administration to lay a new broad gauge railway line from Thanjavur to Ariyalur. The new line could be laid from Thittai to Ariyalur to a distance of around 30 km. The new line would reduce the travelling distance from Thanjavur to Chennai, the association further said.

A group of office-bearers of the association led by its president Ayyanapuram Natarajan and secretary V. Jeevakumar met Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan at Tiruchi a few days ago and submitted a memorandum containing the demands. 

The association also urged the railway administration to operate a day-time superfast express train from Thanjavur to Chennai.

Extension of Tiruchi - Howrah express up to Velankanni and extension of Tiruchi- Palakkad Town train up to Thanjavur, providing stoppage at Budalur for Tiruchendur - Chennai express, operation of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) services additionally in Tiruchi - Thanjavur- Velankanni - Karaikal route for the benefit of travellers, revise the departure timing of Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai service (Train No. 06646) to leave Tiruchi Junction at 7.35 a.m. as before and construction of a railway overbridge near Solagampatti railway station along Tiruchi - Thanjavur section to reduce the travel time of people of Solagampatti, Kallanai and surrounding villages to reach the national highway were among other demands placed by the association. 

