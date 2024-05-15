Over 13,700 students enrol in government schools in Tiruchi

Government schools in Tiruchi district have been witnessing an increase in the enrolment of students for the upcoming academic year. The district registered the maximum enrolment of 13,756 students since admissions began on March 1.

As many as 11,977 children have been enrolled in primary classes, 1,061 in VI to VIII, and 301 students have been enrolled in classes IX to XII so far. As many as 417 children have been enrolled in kindergarten classes in the district, according to the data from the Department of School Education.

The department has been taking efforts to increase enrolment, especially in primary schools, by highlighting various welfare schemes offered to the school students to ease the burden of education for the parents, using leaflets, awareness rallies and banners.

According to a source, 14 types of welfare schemes, including breakfast scheme, fun-filled learning through the Ennum Ezhutum Thittam and Illam Thedi Kalvi, 7.5% quota for government school students in medical colleges, higher education assurance for government school girl students, various cultural events to shape young talents were among the highlights.

“The teachers and members of the school management committee usually go door-to-door and educate the parents about the benefits of enrolling the students in the schools. The admission process has just begun to pick up pace, and we expect it to increase in the upcoming weeks,” said K. Maruthanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer (BEO).

With the upgraded infrastructure, some of the Corporation schools in the city attract enrolment for the upcoming academic year. “Last year, we admitted over 150 children, and this year, with smart class and novel methods of teaching, we expect it to exceed by at least 50 more,” said H. Pushpalatha, headmistress of Corporation Elementary School at Edamalaipatti Pudur. There are currently 730 students enrolled at the school.

Apart from the upgraded infrastructure, the Chief Minister’s free breakfast scheme implemented in the government schools had improved new enrolment and the attendance of existing students, she added.