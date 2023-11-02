HamberMenu
Opt for crop insurance, officials advise farmers in Cauvery delta districts

Crop insurance companies had pegged the compensation amount to a maximum of ₹36,100 an acre for samba cultivation and farmers have to pay the premium before November 15

November 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Some farmers in Cauvery delta districts such as Thanjavur and Tiruvarur have decided not to take up cultivation of samba crop because of uncertainty over the availability of water.

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delta farmers have been urged by the officials to opt for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana during the current samba season without fail to protect themselves from financial constraints they may face in case of a crop failure.

Referring to the uncertainty over the availability of water clubbed with the monsoon playing hide and seek, the officials said those farmers who go in for crop insurance can receive compensation for samba crop failure.

Pointing out that the crop insurance companies had pegged the compensation amount to a maximum of ₹36,100 an acre for samba cultivation, they said if farmers opt for crop insurance by paying the required premium amount on or before the last date of November 15, it would help them receive at least 25% as compensation if they were unable to complete the sowing or sowing failure as per the crop insurance scheme rules.

Farmers divided

Meanwhile, delta farmers have expressed their displeasure over the “suggestion” to go in for crop insurance without fail. Though the call might have been given as a note of caution to avoid farmers getting into a debt trap, the government machinery should have concentrated on ensuring the required supply of water for irrigation for the samba cultivation, said G. Sethuraman of Budalur.

Terming the “advisory note” as timely to farmers who were already stumped by the ‘kuruvai’ fiasco, V. Kannan of Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district said he had decided not to take up samba cultivation on his land of 3.50 acres since the official’s call clearly reflected the perceived uncertainty over the availability of water during the crucial phase of samba cultivation.

