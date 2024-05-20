GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

One killed, another injured in explosion at fireworks godown in Pudukottai

Spark from the welding work being carried out at the godown to fix a door reportedly triggered the fire from the stock of firecrackers kept at the place

Published - May 20, 2024 06:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man died and another sustained burns in a fire that broke out at a private firecracker godown at Athipallam village near Viralimalai in Pudukotttai district on Monday.

The fire broke out when repairs were being done to fix a door at the godown. A spark from the welding machine reportedly triggered a fire from the crackers stocked in the godown, owned by S. Velmurugan, according to police sources.

The name of the deceased was given as S. Karthik Raja of Vanathirayanpatti, brother of Velmurugan. The incident occurred when Karthik was overseeing the welding work. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Illupur rushed to the spot to put out the fire. Karthik died of burns on the spot. The body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.

P. Sivanesan, 26, of Illuppur, a worker at the godown, who was severely injured, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Manapparai. The Viralimalai police are investigating.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.