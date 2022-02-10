MSMEs keenly await Revised Aerospace and Defence Policy 2022

Formation of Common Facility Centres, Common Testing Centres will be significant game-changers

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units in the Tiruchi region are looking forward to the impending release of the Revised Aerospace and Defence Policy 2022, that is expected to smoothen the fructification of the proposed interventions through establishment of Centres of Excellence by GE, Siemens and Dassault Systemes.

Initiatives for formation of Common Facility Centres and Common Testing Centres will be significant game changers for the MSMEs since they will be able to utilise high-end simulation, analysis, design, prototyping machinery without having to spend heavily, MSME representatives were told on Thursday at an interactive workshop for the MSMEs on Aerospace and Defence opportunities here, conducted by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, the nodal agency for Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TANDICO).

The participants comprising representatives of BHEL Small Industries Association, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association and Tiruchi Engineering and Technology Cluster were apprised about the key provisions of draft defence procurement manual, Defence Acquisition Procedure, SRIJAN portal to promote indigenisation in defence production, and other initiatives of the government.

Delivering the key-note address, B. Krishnamoorthy, Project Director TANDICO, emphasised on the ideal eco-system in Tiruchi for tapping enormous opportunities in aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy advocated cluster development for Tiruchi node to emerge as the aerospace and defence hub. The State Government has extended complete support for the development of the aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, he said, suggesting that cities such as Toulouse known for cluster based development can be taken as a reference working model for recreation in Tiruchi.

Officials also explained about the advantages inherent in the Central Government's MSE - CDP (Micro and Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme) scheme, for MSMEs to establish clusters. Tamil Nadu was already a leading State in implementation of this scheme with 26 completed clusters and 16 ongoing clusters, officials said.

The common facilities can be created with a central grant of 80 per cent, State grant of 10 per cent, and contribution of the remaining 10 per cent by the cluster members.

Officials of the major Defence Public Sector Undertakings in the district - Ordnance Factory - Tiruchi and High Energy Projectile Factory, made presentations on key products manufactured, and opportunities available for the MSMEs. This was followed by a session of SIDBI’s initiatives and products specially for the Aerospace and Defence sector. The session gave an overview of the financial instruments such as Assistance to Re-energize capital Investments by SMEs (ARISE) and SIDBI Thematic Assistance for Purchase of capital Assets in New Enterprises (STHAPAN).

A presentation was conducted on the key features and benefits of the proposed Dassault Systemes Centre of Excellence in Virtual Engineering by officials of the company.

The workshop concluded with a highly interactive session with TIDCO officials who provided valuable insights to queries raised by the MSMEs, president of BHEL Small Industries' Association Rajappa Rajkumar said.