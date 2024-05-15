GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More than 50,000 students benefit from breakfast scheme in Thanjavur district

Published - May 15, 2024 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 56,023 primary school children in Thanjavur district are covered under the Morning Breakfast Scheme implemented by the Tamil Nadu government.

The scheme was announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on May 5, 2022, under Rule 110. He said breakfast would be provided to children studying in Class 1 to Class 5 in all government schools on all school working days. The scheme was launched on September 15 of that year.

Under the scheme, morning breakfast was being provided to 18.50 lakh children pursuing their primary education in 31,000 government schools functioning across the State. In Thanjavur district, a total of 56,023 students benefitted under the scheme, according to Collector, Deepak Jacob

