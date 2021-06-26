Kadavur Reserve Forest set to become a sanctuary for Slender Loris

A proposal has been sent to the State government to declare the Kadavur Reserve Forest in Karur district as a sanctuary for Slender Loris.

Out of 6,327 hectares of forest in Karur district, about 6,000 hectares are in Kadavur taluk. The entire forest in the taluk has been classified as reserve forest and considered a hotspot in the State for Slender Loris. According to a census taken in 2016-17 by the Forest Department, the Kadavur Reserve Forest has a population of 3,500 Slender Loris. The current population is estimated to be around 5,000.

The medium to high temperature in the hill, which has an elevation of about 1,200 meters from sea level, bordering Karur, Tiruchi and Dindigul districts, is said to be the main reason for the growth of Slender Loris.

T. Prabhu Shankar, Collector, who visited the forest a few days ago, said that a proposal had been sent to the State Government to declare Kadavur Reserve Forest as a sanctuary for Slender Loris. Many conservation activities could be taken if it was made as a sanctuary and it would also attract tourists and environmentalists. Steps would be taken to expedite the proposal.

R. Ravichandran, Ranger, Kadavur, said that no other place in the State has such a large congregation of Slender Loris. The proposal would enable the Forest Department to take steps to protect the habitat of the animal.