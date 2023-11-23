International Mathematics conclave gets under way at SASTRA

November 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A three-day International Mathematics Conclave, an endeavour to sharpen theoretical knowledge and develop skills required to formulate and solve problems, got under way on the Thanjavur campus of Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a Deemed to be University, at Thirumalaisamudhram near here on Thursday.

The conclave, sponsored by the National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM) coming under the Department of Atomic Energy, aims at achieving its objective by creating connectivity and networking among outstanding researchers to harness their knowledge to address the challenges in Mathematics through research and innovation.

A “Boot Camp” on the theme “Mathematics to Industry” has been planned on the final day of the conclave exclusively for school students where hands-on sessions on MATLAB, quiz programme and lab visits would be held for the students from various schools in and around Thanjavur.

Inaugurating the conclave, Karmeshu, Director, Center for Stochastic Modeling and Simulation, UPES, Dehradun, said the power of mathematical modelling was stretching across all disciplines. Apart from elaborating on the striking features contributing to mathematical modelling such as synergetics, dissipative structures, dynamical systems, advances in optimisation, Professor Karmeshu released a publication Book of Abstracts on the occasion.

A total of 150 research papers are to be presented and 190 delegates from various academic institutions and industries are participating in the conclave, which is being conducted in hybrid mode by the Department of Mathematics of the School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education (SASHE) of SASTRA.