IIM-T completes summer, final placements

The Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi (IIM-T) has completed its summer and final placements for this year.

About 140 companies participated in the summer placement programme, offering 326 positions to its flagship PGPM (Post Graduate programme in Management) students and 37 to PGPM HR candidates, said a press release from IIM-T.

There was 158% increase in engagement from FMCG companies. The prominent recruiters included Dell Technologies, IBM, L&T, Britannia Industries, Godrej, Reliance Retail, TATA Consumer Products, Cambridge University Press, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Aditya Birla Capital, Amazon, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Adani, AstraZeneca,and Samsung.

The highest stipend was ₹3.5 lakh for PGPM and ₹3 lakh for PGPM HR students. Students with disabilities secured coveted positions through a collaborative initiative with Atypical Advantage.

Final placements

The final placements saw a 128% increase in job offers from public sector units and 58% rise in pre-placement offers, reflecting the industry recognition of the talent pool at the institution.

Top recruiters included Cognizant, Dell Technologies, IBM, Mphasis, Appario Retail, CPCL, Cummins, Saint Gobain, Arvind Fashion, Britannia Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Havells, Samsung, United Breweries, Avasant, Infosys Consulting, McKinsey & Company, Axis Bank, Franklin Templeton, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo, Adani, Air India, Anand Group, CPCL, Digit Insurance, ICICI Bank, Sobha Realty and Thyssenkrupp.

The highest CTC offered was ₹43.69 lakh for PGPM and ₹29.86 lakh for PGPM HR students and the average CTC was ₹19.43 lakh for PGPM and ₹17.88 lakh for PGPM HR students, the release said.

“This placement season spotlighted our students’ remarkable determination and outstanding performance. Their success is a testament to their resilience and the rigorous training at IIM-T,” said Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-T.

The institute remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing future leaders and fostering symbiotic relationships with the global business fraternity, he added.