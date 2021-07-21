Holy Cross Community Radio to air awareness programme

The Holy Cross Community Radio (90.4MHz) run by students of Holy Cross College has been selected to raise awareness of COVID-19 in partnership with UNICEF.

The project seeks to take the help of youth to encourage COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and the importance of vaccination.

Through the project, the students must organise a 30-minute show per week on the topic. Busting myths on the vaccine, bringing doctors and other experts to the show to talk on the issue and other topics related to the pandemic, motivating youth to join hands in the fight against the infection and, most importantly, addressing the stress on mental health are on the agenda.

The Holy Cross Community Radio was the brainchild of A. Christina Bridget, Principal, Holy Cross College. “We hope that the radio will continue to be a bridge between the community and the students, and will help create meaningful change,” she said.

The college has a special recording room and other necessary facilities for the initiative.

The college was part of the project last year, too, airing a 25-minute weekly programme in Tamil that focused on COVID-19 norms including physical distancing, handwashing habits and care for patients.

UNICEF reaches out to public broadcasters across the world. In India, they got in touch with the Community Radio Association based in New Delhi, of which the Holy Cross Community Radio is a part of.

The Community Radio was also part of three other programmes organised by the Google News Initiative to create COVID-19 awareness, the Election Commission of India on voting during the pandemic and AYUSH Ministry on treating mental and physical health through yoga.

A team of six students along with the station manager and the assistant station manager are expected to begin work on the project soon.