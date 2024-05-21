Heavy rain causes subsidence on newly-laid road in Tiruchi

Monday’s heavy rain in the city has exposed the substandard work in relaying a stretch of the Pattabiraman Road in the city.

It was among the roads, where the Tiruchi Corporation executed the underground drainage work in the last phase. After completing the UGD work, the road was relaid by a contractor, employed by the civic body. The road was subsequently opened for traffic only a few weeks ago.

However, after the subsidence in the road at four locations after the heavy rain on Monday, the civic body placed a metal barricades at the problematic spots.

While some residents said the craters were due to the impact of heavy downpour, a few others blamed it on the quality of roadwork.

“It is surprising to note the development of deep craters on the new road, which was recently laid. The entire stretch of the road looks in a shambles,” says A. Imran Khan of Thennur.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the cause of subsidence was being examined. The contractor had been asked to set right the issue. The work had already been started.