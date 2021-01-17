Health workers get vaccinated in Tiruvarur

The administration of vaccine to frontline health workers at Government Medical College Hospital began in the presence of SP M. Durai in Tiruvarur on Saturday.

In Nagapattinam, four vaccination centres began administering the shots. Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, Sirkazhi Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and Akkur PHC were prepared for the campaign.

Ten persons got vaccinated in the district.