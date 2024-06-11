GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free and regular coaching at Knowledge Centres a major demand for aspirants

Published - June 11, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students study on the premises of Tiruchi Corporation.

Students study on the premises of Tiruchi Corporation. | Photo Credit: Judah Jerusalem

In the light of imminent competitive entrance exams, candidates say that free and regular coaching classes at Knowledge Centres are the need of the hour.

Currently, coaching for aspirants appearing for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is offered on the premises of the Tiruchi Employment Office on Heber Road, and at District Central Library on West Boulevard Road.

Aspirants say that these are insufficient as there are over 20 lakh aspirants applying for the TNPSC exams in group four alone, and many more will be applying in other categories. Starting other coaching centres would help relieve the pressure, they said.

In the new scheme of things, candidates felt that hiring more and better teachers for the Knowledge Centres could benefit them as the student-teacher ratio was currently imbalanced in the aforementioned coaching centres.

“The teachers cannot pay individual attention to all the aspirants, but if they handled small batches at a time, then everybody could get quality coaching. We feel that while one batch could have classes, another could prepare till it gets over.” said K. P Yogesh, an aspirant.

“I am taking into account that we need to upscale the quality of coaching centres in Tiruchi, I shall take the necessary steps to do the same,” said V. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner.

