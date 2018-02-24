First-ever electric loco lugs goods train from Erode to Tiruchi

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru has accorded statutory clearance for operation of electric locomotive hauled trains in the Erode-Tiruchi broad gauge section.

The written clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) came a few days ago after he carried out mandatory inspection for two days on the 140-km stretch following completion of overhead electrification works.

A copy of the clearance has been sent to the Salem Railway Division as a major portion of the stretch falls under its jurisdiction.

The CRS is said to have made observations to be carried out by railway authorities on the stretch, said railway sources.

The sources told The Hindu that the first freight train hauled by electric locomotive was operated from Erode to Tiruchi on Thursday evening after receiving clearance from the CRS. Since the freight load was heavy, two electric locos were attached to haul the goods train transporting over 4,920 tonnes of pet coke. The clearance from the CRS had now paved the way for operation of passenger trains hauled by electric locomotives.

The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) has now speeded up overhead electrification works in the Karur-Dindigul section.

A senior CORE official said overhead electric wire had been laid up to Palaiyam from Karur, and the works were underway in the remaining portion from Palaiyam to Dindigul.

As part of the electrification works on the nearly 75-km stretch from Karur to Dindigul, CORE would install around 1,900 electric masts and over 50 portals. The construction of a power sub station at Velliyanai was at the final stage of completion. CORE aimed to complete the electrification works from Karur to Dindigul by March at a cost around ₹70 crore, said the official.