GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Felix Gerald remanded in judicial custody till May 27

He has been sent to the Tiruchi Central Prison

Published - May 13, 2024 09:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Editor of Redpix 24*7 YouTube Channel, Felix Gerald, who was arrested in connection with the case filed by the Tiruchi cyber crime police against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about women police personnel during an interview aired on the channel, was remanded in judicial custody by the Additional Mahila Court here on Monday.

Mr. Gerald, who was arrested in Noida by a police team from Tiruchi, was brought to city and produced before the court. He was earlier taken to the District Crime Branch Office, escorted by a team comprised mostly of women police personnel.

Later in the evening, he was taken to the Tiruchi Additional Mahila court. Judge (Incharge) D. Jeyapradha, after hearing the public prosecutor and the defence lawyers, viewed the video of Mr. Shankar’s interview before remanding Mr. Gerald in judicial custody till May 27. Later, Mr. Gerald, who filed a bail petition before the court, was sent to the Tiruchi Central Prison.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.