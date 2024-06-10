Farmers’ association begins protest march to Mettur dam demanding Cauvery water

Demanding State and Union governments to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and to open Mettur dam on June 12, members of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, headed by its general secretary P.R. Pandian, started a two day protest march to Mettur dam from Poompuhar, one of the prominent tail end part of the Cauvery, on Monday.

The protesters covered Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts on Monday and on Tuesday it has planned to go through Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal and Salem districts. The group’s trip ends with a public meeting in Mettur.

“New farmers join us in every district we pass through, we also use this as a platform to sensitise farmers to Tamil Nadu’s right in the Cauvery river,” said a member of the organisation.