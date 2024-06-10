GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Farmers’ association begins protest march to Mettur dam demanding Cauvery water

Published - June 10, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
P.R. Pandian, general secretary of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, beginning a two-day protest march to Mettur dam from Poompuhar on Monday.

P.R. Pandian, general secretary of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, beginning a two-day protest march to Mettur dam from Poompuhar on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Demanding State and Union governments to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and to open Mettur dam on June 12, members of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, headed by its general secretary P.R. Pandian, started a two day protest march to Mettur dam from Poompuhar, one of the prominent tail end part of the Cauvery, on Monday.

The protesters covered Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts on Monday and on Tuesday it has planned to go through Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal and Salem districts. The group’s trip ends with a public meeting in Mettur.

“New farmers join us in every district we pass through, we also use this as a platform to sensitise farmers to Tamil Nadu’s right in the Cauvery river,” said a member of the organisation.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water / rivers / agriculture / Karaikal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.