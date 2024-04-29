Encroachments near Kollidam bridge turn a safety risk

April 29, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Encroachments near Kollidam road overbridge near Srirangam in the city is posing a safety hazard for motorists.

Although the road leading up to the bridge across the river has been widened after the demolition of the old bridge and the construction of a new one, the road space has considerably shrunk due to the encroachments. Vendors seem to have largely taken advantage of the additional space created on the stretch.

Road users complain that both the Highways Department and police have turned a blind eye to the problem so far. Street vendors, including those selling coconuts, fruits, flowers and soft drinks, have set shop along the stretch. While a few display their wares on goods vans, others operate from pushcarts. Some have even put up temporary structures.

“The encroachments by vendors on the road leading to the bridge from Srirangam have proved to be more dangerous,” says P.Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, pointing to a recent accident when a youth riding a motorcycle sustained injuries after hitting a vendor as he was cramped for space while joining the road from Kollidakarai Road.

With a large number of people using Kollidakarai Road now, vendors occupying the roadside leave little space for two wheelers. The road on the opposite side is also heavily encroached. Although a speed breaker has been erected at the spot, accidents continue. Kollidakarai Road is also being heavily encroached upon, he observed.

A large number of people cross over the road from either side and this already causes heavy congestion at the spot. The encroachers, especially vendors and the crowd around them, only compound the problem, said Rajan, a resident of TVS Tollgate area.

While Highways authorities promise to issue notices to encroachers, Mr. Ayyarappan feels that a permanent solution could be found only if street vendors are regulated as per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act in the city.