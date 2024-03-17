Elections would be held in a peaceful manner, says Karaikal Collector

March 17, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Lok Sabha elections in Karaikal district would be held in a peaceful manner said the district collector D. Manikandan.

Mr. Manikandan told presspersons that the district has 1,66,214 voters. In the five Assembly constituencies, 164 poll stations are there and a total of 600 police personnel would be deployed. Three flying squads have been formed. The police were directed to closely monitor money transfers and liquor smuggling. Strict action will be taken on officials who violate the rules.

The public can contact the district control room on 1950 for complaints.