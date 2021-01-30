DIG recognised for unique project to empower women

Annie Vijaya receives Sabre-APAC award for ‘Project Shield’

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range, Z. Annie Vijaya has been awarded the Sabre-APAC award for her initiative, ‘Project Shield,’ launched in September.

The award, presented by SABRE- Asia Pacific, recognises campaigns that demonstrate high levels of strategic planning and creative results. Hester Cecilia, Director, SABRE, handed over the award to the DIG in Tiruchi on Saturday.

‘Project Shield’ is a unique initiative aimed at combating crimes against women and children and to create safe and violence-free communities. Launched in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, the project is implemented in collaboration with the International Justice Mission and other stakeholders working for the welfare of women and children.

Capacity-building programmes, speedy completion of cases and developing a systematic and evidence-based policing to help combat crimes against women and children in Tiruchi range is part of the project’s plan of action.

“This recognition is a victory for women across the world. It is the need of the hour to empower women and children and Project Shield was an attempt in that direction,” Ms. Vijaya told The Hindu. “Creating a safe and protected society is step one of the project. Now, we will extend our work to schools and colleges, to encourage women and children to take part in activities which showcase their talent. Developing their skills is the next step,” she said. Honing their skills would create empowered women, who can take on the world, she added.