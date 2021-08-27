Central districts report 249 cases

The central region reported 249 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, continuing to register a dip in fresh cases prevalent over the last few days. No death due to the viral infection was reported among the central districts for the first time in months.

Thanjavur continued to report a marked dip in cases, with 58 patients testing COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi reported 45 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Mayiladuthurai district recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases, while neighbouring Nagapattinam reported 30. Both districts recorded a slight increase in cases. Tiruvarur district reported 28 fresh cases, and Pudukottai, 25. In Ariyalur district, 17 patients reported COVID-19 positive, and in Karur, eight. Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with five fresh cases reported on Friday.