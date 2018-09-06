Changes in pattern of train services

The Southern Railway has announced the following changes in the pattern of train services in Tiruchi Division due to engineering works being undertaken in various sections:

The Tiruchi – Thanjavur – Tiruchi Passenger (Train No.76824/76827) will be fully cancelled on September 8, 15, 22 and 29. The Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai Passenger (56824) will be partially cancelled between Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai from September 8 to 12. The Tirunelveli – Mayiladuthurai - Tirunelveli Passenger (56822 / 56821) will be partially cancelled on Tiruchi – Thanjavur – Tiruchi section from September 6 to 30.

The Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai Express (16234) will be dealt on wrong line between Alakkudi and Thanjavur and will arrive at Mayiladuthurai 60 minutes behind schedule from September 6 to 30.

The Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express (12083), Chennai Egmore – Tiruchi Cholan Express (16795), Bhubaneswar – Rameswaram Weekly Express (18496 ) and Karaikal – Tiruchi Passenger (56711) will be regulated for 20 minutes between Thanjavur and Alakkudi from September 6 and 30.

The Chennai Egmore – Madurai Vagai Express (12635) will be regulated for 10 minutes at Virudhachalam and reach Tiruchi 10 minutes late on September 29, 30 and October 1.

The Tiruchi – Nagore Passenger (76854) will be regulated for 10 to 15 minutes at Tiruvarur from September 8 to 20. The Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express (16127) will be regulated for 45 minutes between Sendurai and Ariyalur and will reach Tiruchi one hour behind schedule on September 6.

The Karaikal – Tiruchi Passenger (56711) scheduled to leave Karaikal at 12.40 p.m. will be rescheduled and depart at 1.30 p.m. from September 18 to 25, a Southern Railway press release said.