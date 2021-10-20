Certificates distributed

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi has completed the schedule for the first batch of Post Graduate certificate in Executive General Management Programme (e-GMP) aimed at assisting working professionals build effective business management and decision-making skills.

Encompassing diverse functions such as marketing, finance, operations, strategy, and HR management, the year-long programme consisted of 13 modules covering various functional disciplines including data analytics, finance, marketing, operations, strategy, and organisational behaviour-human resource. A blended pedagogy was adopted with 144 hours of content delivered in the direct-to-studio mode and five days of on-campus presence. The certificates were presented virtually at a valedictory ceremony recently.

This batch of 109 students reflected the institution’s foray into e-learning space, with technical support of Jaro Education, S. Sivakumar S, Professor and e-GMP Programme Director, said. Prashant Gupta, Professor and Chairperson - Executive Education and Consulting, said the programme initiated during the beginning of the pandemic was completed overcoming challenges.

Programme Director Satish S Maheswarappa joined others in presenting merit awards to top three rankers: Sharmila D, Mohammad Mushaffa Alam, and Praveen Kumar Meyur Ram.

Students said the programme helped them run their companies, manage finances and implement practical marketing tools. The learning experience was enriched through real-time simulations, case studies, and projects, they said.