Central districts report 328 fresh cases

The central region reported 328 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Three more patients died of the viral infection in the region.

One patient each died in Ariyalur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts. The other six districts reported no deaths on Friday.

In Thanjavur, 105 patients tested positive for COVID-19. While there was a slight spike in the number of fresh cases over the last few days, authorities said that the slight variation was expected considering that various sectors were opening up after the lockdown.

Tiruchi district reported 85 cases and Nagapattinam, 35. Meanwhile, 15 patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Tiruvarur recorded 28 fresh cases and Ariyalur, 22. In Pudukottai district, 20 patients reported COVID-19 positive on Friday. Mayiladuthurai reported 15, and Karur, 12. Perambalur district, meanwhile, continued to record the lowest COVID-19 cases among the central districts with eight fresh cases.