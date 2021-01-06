72 patients test positive

The declining trend in fresh COVID-19 cases continued in the central region with 72 patients testing positive on Wednesday. No fresh cases were reported in Perambalur district, while one death was reported in Ariyalur.
A 62-year-old man with no pre-existing conditions died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ariyalur.
Tiruchi reported 20 fresh cases, the highest in the region on Wednesday. Among them to test positive were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.
Thanjavur district reported a significant drop in cases with 13 patients testing positive for the infection while in Karur 12 patients tested positive. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents from Velayudhampalayam, Gandhigramam among other localities. Inter-district travellers too tested positive.
All other districts in the region reported below 10 fresh cases. Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam reported 10 cases each. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.
Ariyalur reported four fresh cases, while in Pudukottai three patients tested positive. Meanwhile, in Perambalur, no new fresh case was reported.
Meanwhile, 379 throat swabs were lifted in Perambalur from people with COVID-19 symptoms and sent for testing.
