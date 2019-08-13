Black flags hoisted

Tension prevailed at Ambalapattu village near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district on Tuesday when black flags in protest against the hydrocarbon exploration project were hoisted in the streets.
The black flags carried images and slogans protesting the execution of the project. They could be seen fluttering atop wooden poles at more than a dozen places in the hamlet.
Subsequently, a team of officials comprising Orathanadu tahsildar Arulraj and Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamaraj went to the village and conducted enquiries with the people.
