BIM signs MoU with RoundSqr

Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi, has tied up with Hyderabad-based RoundSqr, a pioneer in Artificial Engineering (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to co-create knowledge and skills in digital transformation space.

On Wednesday, BIM Director Asit K. Barma and Chief Revenue Officer of RoundSqr Ram Manjeri signed the MoU envisaging 30 hours of end-to-end sessions for students on the emerging applications of AI/ML in management areas. The scope of the MoU includes knowledge participation and sharing, co-creation of new knowledge, and developing joint projects.

Citing the October 2020 ‘Future of Jobs’ World Economic Forum report, Prof. Barma said the jobs of tomorrow would be in AI/ML space and will be the second-most jobs-in-demand in the next five years. The report further states that new roles will emerge in technology fields such as AI as the economy and job markets evolve.

Having established a Real-time Contextual Marketing Lab, Centre for Operations Excellence, Financial Trading and Analytics Centre with Bloomberg and NSE Smart terminals, and Centre for Sustainable Development Goals, BIM intends to jointly build various proof of concept with a deep impact on business and society, through the MoU. “Sustainable living and new technology applications are going to influence the future of work. We want our students to be future-ready,” Prof. Barma said, adding, “our MBA students, doctoral scholars, and MDP participants from corporates will get to learn the industry best practices from experts in RoundSqr”.

“This partnership is in line with RoundSqr's commitment to sharing its knowledge and experience with the managers of tomorrow in the field of AI/ML,” Mr. Ram Manjeri said.